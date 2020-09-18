“Yesterday when I was young/The taste of life was sweet upon my tongue.” So go the lyrics to an old Rod McKuen song. You can find similar ones from other artists--The Beatles, The Carpenters, Stevie Wonder . . .
They all have one thing in common: a remorse for the loss of something more innocent and sweet buried in our memories of the past.
Recently I received the latest copy of my high school alumni newsletter. It included an article for the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1970. A landmark that also heralded the end of the turbulent 1960s.
So what did 1970 give us? Take a walk down memory lane with me . . .
Richard Nixon was President. Anti-war protests were common, perhaps culminating in the Kent State “massacre” in May. And perhaps propelled by teenagers drafted into a war they had no say over, the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18.
The year saw the beginning of the EPA and the celebration of the first Earth Day. How sad to realize, 50 years later, that our world now suffers with massive catastrophes due to the ignored warnings about global warming.
America had an average annual income of $9,400; a new house averaged $23,450; a new car--$3,900. Gas was $.39/gal. and milk was $ .76/gal. But before you lament those prices, consider the inflation rate. Depending on your source, that average income computes in 2020 to about $64,635. That home would be $159,974; car--$26,600; gas, $2.41 and milk, about $5.
Once you do this, you realize that those “good old days” weren't so different from today--maybe even more expensive.
Shifting to lighter fare, popular TV shows included “Here's Lucy,” “ Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Hawaii 5-O,” “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza,” and “The Flip Wilson Show” (who popularized “The Devil made me do it” as a punch line).
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” debuted that year, and Debbie Reynolds--the highest paid woman on TV--quit her NBC show because of the cigarette ads.
On April Fool's Day, President Nixon signed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law. It banned TV and radio ads, but due to industry pressure, this was postponed until after the college bowl games of January 1971.
In music, The Beatles disbanded with the departure of Paul McCartney. An unknown Elton John made his American debut at the Troubador, in NYC, and has commented that “Things would never be the same again.”
Diana Ross showcased The Jackson 5 (Michael was 11), making them stars, and Elvis married Priscilla.
Hit records on Billboard's Top 20 included everything from “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” (#1) to “Let It Be” (#9) and “Everything Is Beautiful” (#12) to “War” (#5). The Jackson 5 scored three hits in the Top 20. And of all things, Ernie's “Sesame Street” song “Rubber Duckie, You're the One,” made it to #16.
In Hollywood, popular films included “Patton,” “M*A*S*H,” “Love Story,” and “The Aristocats.” “Midnight Cowboy” won the Oscar for Best Movie; John Wayne won his only Oscar, for “True Grit;” a young Maggie Smith won her first Oscar, for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” walked off with the music and best song awards (“Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” rose to #4 on the hit charts).
Under miscellaneous, 1970 saw the introduction of the Flintstones' Fruity Pebbles. That “manly deodorant soap,” Irish Spring, cleaned up the airwaves with its scenic countrysides and Irish brogue. Eric Carle published the now classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and Judy Blume began her recurrent theme of middle-school angst with “Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret.”
You can Google all sorts of lists for the 1970 50th anniversary, from trivial to life-altering events. For that matter, you can find them for just about any year: just pick the one that holds some meaning for you.
And maybe, in these present turbulent days, it's not a bad thing to spend some time strolling down memory lane. A time when “All my troubles seemed so far away,” when “All my best memories come back clearly to me . . . It's yesterday once more.”
