Life doesn't always turn out the way we plan it. Lest you think that is an insightful philosophical statement, let me clarify it.
On November 21st, I was ready to submit my article to The Sentinel. One more correction. Then my computer froze. I thought if I shut it down it might reset. Nope. When I tried to reopen it, it wouldn't let me in.
Yeah, you might know. I got hacked. And lest you take that lightly, it almost wiped out my hard drive. It took my son three days to fix it. Thankfully, he saved all of my files. Including that article that I could no longer use.
This week I planned to write about Christmas ambiance music, but today I suddenly find myself immersed in Santa Claus. Not sure why, but that's okay. 'Tis the season . . .
Growing up, I tirelessly believed in the jolly old elf. Probably reinforced by seeing him in someone's dining room arranging gifts one night as we drove home from a downtown event.
And then there was the year I heard sleigh bells on the roof. My dad had lain down (yeah, it's correct—I always check) with me to try to get me to go to sleep, so I don't know who managed that, but it was real to me!
Santa was a big deal at our house. He not only brought the toys, he also brought the tree. Everything magically appeared on Christmas morning.
Considering that my dad always sang at the 11:00 church service, who knows when he finally fell into bed hoping not to be wakened by a 5-year old at 6:00.
I recently watched Rick Steve's “European Christmas” and discovered that three things seem to connect Christmas culturally for us: light, music, and Santa. Sinnterklaas in Dutch, from which we derived Santa Claus, thanks to our New Amsterdam ancestors in New York City.
Kris Kringle, which we also use, came from the German Christkind. Which today is a lovely angel lady, as it was hard to think of a baby delivering gifts.
England has Father Christmas; France, Pere Noel. The Swedish have Tomten, friendly elves accompanied by goats.
Russia and Italy have Babushka and La Befana, both women who turned down invitations from the Wise Men to find the Christ Child. Their search has never ended, but they deliver gifts to children along the way as they continue searching.
We can trace our present day Santa to 1863, when the illustrator Thomas Nash created his image for “Harper's” magazine. His outfit sported stars and stripes, in support of the Union Army. And later, an Army-issue knapsack for his toys.
As Santa evolved, Nash also gave us The List, the North Pole, and letters to Santa.
We can thank 1930's Coca Cola ads for our present image. Coke didn't sell so well in the winter, and the company commissioned illustrator Haddon Sunblom to create a marketing strategy. Influenced by Moore's poem, the bright red velvet suit replaced his brown furs. He became “larger than life,” outgoing and thoroughly enjoying the season (maybe it was all that sugar and caffeine).
Hard to picture him actually putting coal in your stocking, but it made a good threat for parents trying to control their children's wayward behaviors (though from what I've been told, that evidently had limited success with me).
Well, anyway, I held on to my unwavering belief a long time. I guess I was lucky, because when I finally had to give it up, it didn't tarnish me on the whole myth.
Which of course began in the 4th century with a real Saint Nicholas who gifted some sisters with gold coins so they could marry. Interesting that the first gifts were money . . .
Anyway, today I soothe my need for Santa with movies. From “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” to “Elf,” “Santa Claus,” “The Polar Express,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” and of course, “Miracle on 34th Street,” I am willing to suspend disbelief and say, “I believe, I believe.”
Because in the end, whatever you call him, Santa Claus typifies the idea that giving is better than receiving, and that is the real magic of that “right jolly old elf” proclaiming “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
