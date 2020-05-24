Six words for you today, kids. Six, little words. Ready for 'em? Talenti. Chocolate. Peanut. Butter. Cup. Gelato.
It may not seem like it, but these six words have the ability to change the outlook of nearly any pandemic day. They will make you feel passion. They will make you feel joy. They will even make you feel pretty. Yes, they will make you feel I-live-my-life-all-the-way pretty.
So, let's talk about this MAGIC (yes, all caps necessary) I've discovered.
First, some backstory.
At the beginning of the pandemic, I started grocery shopping for my mother-in-law. But, during my first trip, I hadn't yet received all of her requests and had to fill in a few blanks. She'd mentioned ice cream, so I went to that aisle and starting picking out some flavors I thought she might like.
I headed straight to the Talenti because that's what my stepdad Peter likes and it always reminds me of him. I picked out some southern butter pecan for her and then went to pay for the groceries.
But, while I was in the parking lot, I got a text from my mother-in-law. She specifically requested Edy's Caramel Delight, which I thought was rather adorable. So I ran back in and got that. It was a large tub and I know my mother-in-law doesn't tend to have a ton of freezer space. So that meant I had this southern butter pecan, which was now homeless, in my possession.
I adopted it.
Over the next weeks, I scooped away at it. I will admit that, while I am so very, very overloaded with vices, ice cream is not one of them. Simply, we never had it in the house when I was growing up. Instead, ice cream meant a trip that started with my dad saying, "Want to go to the Dairy Works?"
Then we would drive to this tiny, glowing shop and get hot fudge sundaes with nuts (and he would have it with marshmallow topping too and I'd always try some but never commit to it for myself). Then we'd drive home and not have ice cream for another year (in part because the Dairy Works and every other ice cream store in Winnipeg closed for the winter).
So, I ate that butter pecan slowly.
But I will say, I did enjoy it. And the next time I was getting another tub of Edy's Caramel Delight, I went back to Talenti and decided to try another flavor.
That's when I found chocolate peanut butter cup. The important word to note here is "cup."
I discovered this a few days after my purchase. It was a Thursday night, and right at the point of my week where I'd arrived at the "ah hell, you deserve it" part of my diet. So I opened up the pot and got a spoon.
It took me about 10 seconds to realize that the "cup" portion of the ice cream meant tiny chocolate-peanut butter cups that were generously imbedded in the cream. So, in addition to chocolate peanut butter ice cream, you were discovering edible treasure. Salty, super nutty, slightly chewy treasure that so beautifully offset the silky-sweetness of the cream that I almost felt like I was doing something wrong by eating it.
I looked over at my ridiculously generous husband, who was even watching a whole season of a TV show not because he liked it but because I liked it, and you know what, dear readers?
I said nothing.
Because I didn't want to share.
This instinct kicked in and all I wanted to do was eat the entire pot of chocolate peanut butter cup Talenti myself. In one sitting. As fast as possible. Ice cream headaches be damned.
It is some of the very best stuff that I've eaten that I, a), only have to open to consume and, b), is readily available at a grocery store.
The problem is I'm only grocery shopping once every two weeks. And that means that I have nine more days until I can buy more. In a way, that's a good thing as it gives me a chance to work off all of the calories that must exist in a pot of Talenti chocolate peanut butter cup gelato (frankly, I didn't look because I was scared to look).
But in another way, that's a lot of hours to live life without Talenti chocolate peanut butter cup gelato.
And I recommend you don't go another one without it.
