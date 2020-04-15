The London Sentinel, October 17, 1918, page 2
INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC RAGING IN LONDON
Several Hundred Cases and Three Deaths Reported in The County.
The epidemic of Spanish influenza has made itself felt in Laurel county as possibly has nothing else in many years.
To give the list of those afflicted in London is practically to give a list of all the families in the town, and about 200 cases are reported from London and the immediately surrounding territory only. The entire county is more or less affected.
Three deaths that have been reported to the Sentinel office are Dr. W. C. Kehr, London, Mrs. Flora Kirby at Laurel Chapel, and Mrs. Jack Harrison, at East Bernstadt. Each of these cases was complicated with pneumonia.
There are also numerous cases of pneumonia reported, those in London being Messrs. Evan Oakley, John D. Smith, L. K. Barnett, A. T. Diecidue and E. G. Eversole, and Mrs. A. T. Diecidue. Mr. Oakley, at the time of our going to press, is very low and hopes of his recovery have been abandoned. The rest are believed to be doing rather nicely.
All health authorities are urging the utmost care, both in the beginning of the attack, when the patient should immediately go to bed, and after the fever has left, great care must be exercised for several days to prevent relapse or complications.
Plenty of air is urged for the patient, though drafts are to be avoided. Plenty outdoor exercise and breathing pure air are aids against infection.
The state wide ruling against public gatherings is expected to remain in force for possibly some weeks, as the disease has shown no signs of being under control. At Camp Taylor, however, there are noticeably fewer cases.
Additional Notes
According to her death certificate 18 year old Mary Harrison, the wife of Jack Harrison, died October 15 from a miscarriage but typhoid contributed to her death. Pneumonia was listed as the cause of death for both Dr. Kehr and Flora Kirby. Influenza was listed as contributing to their deaths. He died October 13th and she died three days later on the 16th. I believe I have looked at all of the Laurel County death certificates for October 1918. There were deaths caused by influenza not mentioned in the newspaper. During the period October 10th through October 16 the death certificates for the following children listed the cause of their deaths as either being influenza or it being a contributor to their deaths: Ema Bond, Malinda Mckeehan and Annie Proffitt. 23 year old Jesse Allen’s death on October 16th was also classified as being contributed to by influenza.
Dr. W. C. Kehr was a druggist. He and his brother Carl operated the Kehr Brothers Drug Company here in London. As I have transcribed newspaper articles from the early 1900’s I have noticed several advertisements for their drugstore. On page 1 of the issue dated September 26, 1918, I found this ad: “Avoid malaria, typhoid fever and chills, now by taking plenty of Vin Hepatics, the great herbal preparation for cleansing out the system. Sold at Kehr Brothers Drug Company.” The Thursday, October 10th issue reported, “Dr. W. C. Kehr made a flying motor trip to Cincinnati last week.” With all the talk today about avoiding travel I wonder if he got the disease on this trip. His obituary in the October 17th issue began with the following quote – “A death that was an unusual shock to the entire community was on Sunday morning, when Dr. W. C. Kehr, the well known druggist, passed from among us. A strong healthy body of a week before had passed through the ravages of influenza and pneumonia to death.”
Introducing a new podcast entitled “Remembering Kentucky Women.”
Readers, if you are missing the series on the Laurel County Jails you can find out more about the third jail by listening to a podcast created by Laurel County author and researcher, Danna Estridge, who has launched a podcast titled “Remembering Kentucky Women.” It’s a history podcast that provides listeners with true stories about Kentucky women whose lives have impacted their families and communities, and sometimes the state, the nation, and even the world. These women run the gamut of human archetypes – from saints to sinners and everything in between. While listeners may have heard about some of these women before, many of them are unknown to anyone except their families – and researchers like Danna who are looking for interesting stories to tell. Her first episode which was posted on April 2 is about Florence Campbell. In the column of November 27, 2019, I printed a letter Florence had written to the newspaper about the conditions in that jail. Miss Campbell wrote a series of letters to the editor advocating building a new jail because the jail at that time was in such poor condition. Florence taught at both Sue Bennett and Union Colleges and was actively involved in the Methodist Church. If you are interested in either of those subjects I believe you will enjoy listening to her podcast in which Danna tells Florence’s story in a way that brings her to life. You can currently find the April 2 podcast about Florence Campbell three different ways:
http://rememberingkentuckywomen.com
https://www.buzzsprout.com/975022
or on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/4XgP7LkdgMxvJ0Jtlp5ZAN
If you use the first one, you will see a photo of Florence and find transcripts of Florence’s letters to the editor.
Due to COVID-19 our library will be closed as long as the Healthy at Home is being practiced. We will re-evaluate the situation when the ban on public gatherings is lifted. You may still contact us through e-mail at lchistsoc@windstream.net. The first letter is a lower case l as in Laurel. You may also call the Laurel County Historical Society at 606-864-0607 and leave a message.
