Wilderness Trail Tails: A series to educate about wildlife 

My name is Tonya Poindexter and twice a month I'll be writing an article here about Kentucky's native wildlife—giving you some interesting facts, personal experiences and helpful information that you may not previously have known about our native wildlife. My goal is to not only educate you about these wonderful animals, but to give you a little more understanding about them and to teach you ways that you can help—whether you're an educator, a parent, an adult or a child. I hope to dispel some myths, discuss some fun and bizarre facts and reteach you about the way most of us were brought up thinking about some of these wonderful creatures.
First, a little about me. I am a wildlife rehabilitator licensed with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife. I have my certification with the IWRC (International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council) for rehabilitating wildlife and helping when there may be wildlife affected by oil spills. I am also licensed by the USDA with a Class C wildlife exhibitors license, which allows me to keep my non releasable wildlife and use them for educational purposes, such as demonstrations at schools and libraries. I have dedicated my life to these animals because of two things. First, the love that my grandpa, Willard Creech (1913-1988), instilled in me to have for those animals that have no homes/owners and secondly because I made a promise to a skunk that I had, named Pepe, that I would. (Her story to come at a later date).
What exactly is a wildlife rehabilitator? A wildlife rehabilitator helps orphaned and injured wildlife recover so they can be returned to their natural habitat. Wild animals are very different from domestic animals, and therefore a rehabilitator must have extensive knowledge about how to handle, care for, feed and nurture a variety of different species.
When I get a call for an animal in trouble, it is often because of human related things such as vehicle collision, nest destruction, oil contamination, or trapping. I will then assess the extent of the animal’s injury and determine if there could be a successful recovery. If the likelihood the animal could be returned to its habitat is high enough, with the help of my on call veterinarian, I’ll administer first aid, physical therapy, and nurture the animal back to health.
I have to know of behavioral issues, nutritional requirements and how to safely handle and restrain the animals under my care.
I focus on day to day care of each animal in my facility by feeding, cleaning cages and making sure they have a safe environment where they can recuperate. I keep records of each animal, supervise volunteers, create fundraising campaigns, and provide educational demonstrations to the public. I also answer the phone to everyone that calls in about an injured, sick or orphaned animal.
I do this all for FREE. We run on solely your donations. I work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to rescue and rehabilitate these wild animals that have no one else in the area to help them for no medical charge, no housing charge, no food charge. We are the only licensed wildlife facility in Eastern and South Eastern Kentucky that is permitted to take in all mammals, reptiles and amphibians. We can do emergency treatment on passerines and raptors, if necessary, but we then will take them to a center licensed for their species.
To help do all of this, I formed a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation (YES, you can donate to us and take it off your taxes!) with some of my wildlife animal loving friends: Shelby Kennard, Lorretta Rose, Presley Vaughn, Tammy Brewer and Carrie House Reed... they are all on my board of directors. The name of the corporation is Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center FURWIN (FURWIN stands for Friends United for Rights of Wildlife In Need).
Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center's mailing address is 1505 Court Road London, Kentucky 40744. Our business number is 606-864-0000 and our cell phone is 606-231-7171. We are on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and our website is WildernessTrailWildlifeCenter.Org
The photo is of me holding one of my Virginia Opossums in my wildlife facility. This young male opossum had been attacked by a raccoon which had taken off most of its right hind leg. My veterinarian and I had to amputate the rest of his leg to save him. He is now a non releasable educational ambassador and his name is Jojo.
Did you know that the Virginia Opossum is North America’s only native marsupial, was alive when the dinosaurs roamed the Earth and their closest relatives are the Kangaroo, Sugar Glider, Wombat, Tasmanian Devil, Wallabies and the Koala Bear? In our first series of Wilderness Trail Tails we will learn all about the amazing Virginia Opossum! So watch for our first story in a couple of weeks.
If you have a wildlife emergency or would like to book us for an educational demonstration, please text or call us at 606-231-7171. I look forward to teaching everyone about the native wildlife right in our backyards every other week! Thank you!
