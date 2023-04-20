Kentucky, from its biologically diverse forests in the eastern highlands to its rolling farmlands along the mighty Mississippi, is a wonderful place to live, raise a family and experience the wide diversity of “Mother Earth.”
April brings us an opportunity to renew our support for protecting our environment. From clean water to clean energy, USDA Rural Development is committed to doing our part in addressing climate change.
Through USDA’s Water & Environmental Program, we help rural communities like the city of Muldraugh provide sanitary wastewater disposal. The city of Muldraugh’s sewer system was plagued by inflow and infiltration, but by replacing some of the aging infrastructure, they have been able to cut that amount tremendously, reducing the potential for overflows and eliminating environmental concerns and health hazards. I commend the city’s leadership for their efforts!
Addressing climate change isn’t just for municipal leaders. Rural small businesses across the Commonwealth help by using clean energy generation systems and making energy efficiency improvements to their operations. Through USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program, we invested over $1.3 million last year alone to help them, and this year, we’re looking at expanding that number exponentially. We recently announced the nationwide availability of $1 billion through this program, and we’re confident the resulting energy efficiency and clean energy generation projects will benefit the environment for decades to come.
Rural communities are the backbone of our country, and they play a vital role in protecting our environment. Agricultural producers know they must protect the land that helps them make a living, and communities based around tourism and outdoor recreation know they must protect the land that draws tourists from across the country. We’re proud of the work we do to address climate change while strengthening rural Kentucky communities.
