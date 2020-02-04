Just 30 minutes into the 2020 General Assembly, at least one legislator tried to keep the public from knowing what government is doing with your taxpayer dollars.
Rep. Jerry Miller of metro Louisville introduced HB195 on the opening day, a bill that unwisely shifts public notices from hometown newspapers and their websites to mostly unvisited local government websites.
His pitch: It will save money now spent on public notice advertising, especially in Kentucky’s bigger cities.
Never mind it likely won’t do that in rural Kentucky, where strapped local officials will be required to process the notices and timely post them to various government agency websites. Upgraded computer equipment and software may also be required.
The public needs to know what local government is up to on tax issues, rezoning proposals, land taking, property foreclosures, public works contracts, school budgets and other actions.
Publishing public notices in local newspapers is the most accessible and efficient way to widely notify Kentuckians about these important issues. No government website comes close to the reach of newspapers and their websites.
Public notices are vital to the functioning of a democratic government. Relegating them to government websites hides them in the shadows of government and appoints public officials as the final checkpoint for their content and distribution. That’s akin to putting the fox in the chicken coop. Fewer residents will see them and transparency is lost.
Rep. Miller’s bill is not taxpayer friendly. It requires you to electronically access each public agency’s website for information that will take time and effort to locate. And it assumes you have Internet access, which we know isn’t always reliable or available in the hollers of Knox, Whitley and Laurel counties.
No surprise then that Pulse of America Research completed a study in February of 2017 that concluded 66.5 percent of Kentuckians prefer to read public notices in their local newspaper.
As the Kentucky Press Association has pointed out, readers can easily find the notices in print, highlight them and clip them. That has been a tradition dating to 1792 when Kentucky became a state.
Just the other day Editor Erin Cox was scrolling through Facebook when she saw a photo of a public notice from The Times-Tribune posted to a social media group. It pertained to changes to the city of Corbin’s tree ordinance.
The photo replica sparked a lot of conversation by highlighting actions of Corbin government that some were unaware of until they saw the notice printed in the paper.
If HB 195 is approved, then the only way someone would see the details of that public notice is by perusing the city’s website in search of the information. How many taxpayers are really going to do that?
HB 195 has been assigned to the House Local Government Committee on which our own Rep. Regina Huff sits. Contact her to keep public notices in local newspapers where they are conveniently available in print and online.
Huff can be contacted at 502-564-8100 ext. 683 or 606-549-3439 or Regina.Huff@lrc.ky.gov.
The public has a right to know about the intentions and activities of local government. Removing public notices from newspapers will restrict that right.
The Sentinel-Echo/Times-Tribune Editorial Board consists of General Manager Mark Walker, Editor Erin Cox, Staff Writer Angela Turner and Staff Writer Nita Johnson.
