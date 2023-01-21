When the deadline passed on January 6 for candidates to file for Kentucky’s constitutional offices, one race in particular felt like it should be nearing the finish line instead of just getting underway.
Several gubernatorial candidates tossed their hats in the ring as early as possible. One, State Representative Savannah Maddox, dropped out of the race before 2022 was over — citing a lack of resources.
Of course, there was never any question that current Governor Andy Beshear would try for a second term, though his chances for re-election are far from certain. He was the only Democrat to win a major statewide office in 2019 in an increasing Republican state, and his pandemic response proved far from popular with conservatives.
On the Republican side, three of those constitutional officers spent much of last year campaigning for Kentucky’s highest office.
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon are term-limited in their respective roles, so running for governor must seem like the natural next step. Daniel Cameron, on the other hand, could have run for a second term as Attorney General but instead announced his challenge to Beshear — mirroring their frequent legal wrangling over issues ranging from Covid to abortion.
These early announcements, however, did little to deter other candidates as the filing deadline drew near. There are no less than 15 candidates — 12 of them seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Beshear come fall.
Rounding out the GOP field are former United Nations U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Robbie Smith, Johnny Ray Rice, David O. Cooper, Jacob Clark and Dennis Ormerod.
Even Gov. Beshear will face primary challenges on May 16 in Geoff Young and former 1999 Republican gubernatorial nominee Peppy Martin.
Though it seems already to have gone on forever, the governor’s race is really just getting started with campaign commercials and cross-state tours just on the horizon. It’s a safe bet there will be plenty of volleys back and forth, but that’s politics, I suppose.
What’s important is that voters continue to have plenty of choices and the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.
Janie Slaven is the editor of The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at jslaven@sentinel-echo.com.
