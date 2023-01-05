With 2022 almost behind us, the folks at Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary have come out with their word of the year: gaslighting.
The term goes back to a famous 1940’s film, “Gaslight,” in which a husband, Charles Boyer, tries to drive his wife, Ingrid Berman, insane so he can get his hands on her fortune (and most likely date their young maid, Angela Lansbury, once Wifey is sent away).
The movie was set in the 1870’s when houses were lit by gas powered lights and Mr. Charm often toyed with those lights, so his wife saw them flicker while he denied anything odd was happening, hence “gaslighting” her.
I find it interesting that a term from an old movie could be so common now, especially since most people can’t imagine a world pre-cellphone, much less pre-electricity. According to Merriam-Webster’s, the word “gaslight” has been looked up multiple times every single day over the past year which is why it was chosen the Number One word of the year.
Most moms are familiar with the concept of gaslighting, although we’d never call it that. We might call it benign gaslighting, but even that is doubtful since we don’t consider it gaslighting. We consider it using common sense to avoid emotional trauma (often our own).
We do it when our toddlers fall down on the playground and we tell them they’re fine even when our toddler has a two inch gash on his forehead that is gushing blood and we have to rush him to the ER.
We use it again when those cute toddlers have grown into moody teens, and we tell them — with perfectly straight faces — that yes-indeedy they will use the algebra skills they are learning for the rest of their lives even though we know the last time we personally solved for X was around the time Ronald Reagan was in office.
Then there are our husbands. Is it gaslighting to tell your husband, after he asks when you bought that new coat you’re wearing, that you picked it up on sale last year, knowing full well he’ll never remember when you bought it or that when you say “on sale” you meant it was being sold at full price? After all, everything is on sale — some things are just more on sale than others.
And then there’s the socially acceptable white lie that is most often employed to save someone’s feelings. Is it gaslighting to tell a friend that absolutely no one noticed when they tripped and fell down in the coffee shop last week or that their new haircut is “stunning” when “stinky” might be a more appropriate description?
Merriam-Webster explains that gaslighting is the crossover word between “lie,” which is between individuals (see above), and “fraud,” which involves organizations and presumably a lot of people and tons of money. I suppose the difference between benign gaslighting and the real deal is that the first one is done to save yourself or others pain and the second one is done to cause someone else pain.
I know I shouldn’t poke fun at the term since clearly many people feel they’re being gaslighted and for all I know, they are, which reminds me of the time my mother and I were watching a murder mystery movie and I commented, “Who really thinks someone is out to murder them?” and my mother replied, “I do. All the time.”
I do wonder if sometimes what a person might perceive as gaslighting might not be something else, such as plain old obnoxiousness, rudeness, or obtuseness. There’s a lot of all of those going around these days.
But, like I said, what do I know? In all honesty, the word gaslighting is preferable to what a United Kingdom dictionary chose as its word of the year, “permacrisis,” which means, in a nutshell, we are all feeling pretty uncomfortable about the state of the world at the moment and for the foreseeable future as well.
Which might explain why so many of us are looking up the definition of “gaslight.”
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato, MN. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
