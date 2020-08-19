IN THE LOOP: Becoming a Butler

As I welcomed in the big 3-0 yesterday, I find myself reminiscing on the aspects of life I use the most energy and time.
It’s been awhile since I’ve written a column just for my enjoyment, and maybe yours. When I started here three years ago — August 7, 2017 actually — I had left my hometown where my column was a space that I felt like I shared my life happenings with friends (readers) because I wanted everyone to know me, feel comfortable talking to me and maybe even relate. It was the number one thing I got comments on week in and week out.
When I got here, I started that up again, writing each week, sharing each week, telling you about my cats, getting lost in a new place, catching my hair on fire that one time and more. It again got so many comments and it was a great way to be introduced to the area as readers reached out and I was able to form instant connections with so many. Then I got a comment from higher up the ladder that honestly deterred me from writing it. More than it should have.
I used it as an excuse to stop writing the column I loved for almost two years now. Instead I used this space every once in a while to update on changes in our newspaper or an upcoming series.
I miss my column. I miss the connection I had built with many of you through it and I think it’s time to get back to writing it — how I want to.
So let’s catch up, if you will indulge me.
I’m engaged, I just bought a house in North Corbin and I now have a puppy, Emmylou, in addition to my two spoiled cats — and all that has happened in just the last four months.
I’ve been busy, y’all. Over the next couple weeks, I’ll share some of these moments with you, but the one I find most important is my engagement.
In June 2019 I met a guy, Cory Butler from Artemus, who as soon as we spent our first hour together, we said we were going to get married. All we did was sit and talk, but if you know Cory Butler, you know that that means he has you laughing and he more than likely has something he is super excited about and is telling you.
It seemed like fate — I actually had bought a crate that said “Butler and Cox Covent Garden” when I moved here in August 2017. I was just excited it had my last name on it — I still have to Google what a covent garden is. The first time Cory came to my house he saw the crate and honestly I think I had forgotten his last name, so I was confused why he was so intrigued I had bought it before knowing him. We took it as a sign.
However, Cory has a son and in doing what he thought was best for him in October 2019, we split. I wish life were easy and went smoothly, but every fairy tale has a little drama, right?
We didn’t talk for a while, but then we started chatting as friends. He was always willing to help me if I needed it and when he moved to Corbin at the beginning of the year, I offered to help him decorate.
Being with him was always comfortable to me, and it felt good to be together again — so little by little we started hanging out until we finally decided to get back together.
It was something we were going to do slowly…then COVID-19 hit and as the world crashed around us, we had time to work on us, work through our past and grow together.
The week ending in July 16 was a difficult one — it was one of those work weeks where it just drained me. I felt defeated in life and Cory stayed home that Friday from a planned weekend at the lake with his friends to eat pizza and watch “Ozark” with me. In the middle of season 2, episode 8, my mind drifted to the week and I cried — hard. I definitely hadn’t cried that hard in front of Cory and as he held me to try to make me feel better, he said, “I got you something.”
I was thinking he must’ve bought a candy bar today and he’s going to act like he bought it for me to try to make me feel better.
When he went out to his vehicle and I waited…and waited….and waited for his return, I thought he for sure had lied and was actually at that moment going to the store to buy me something.
When he walked in, with his hand behind his back, he was grinning so big — I’d never seen that big of a grin on his face. Like his eyes were almost closed it was so big…I wish I would’ve captured that moment on camera.
Again he said, “I got you something.”
Me: “Ok, what’d you get?”
Cory: “I got you something. Do you want it?”
Me: “I don’t know. Do I want it?”
Then he walked back outside.
When he came back in, I think I had figured out what was happening — through my tear soaked cheeks and puffy eyes from my previous crying, I saw that he was nervous and knew what he was about to ask.
I said, “Of course” before he passed out from nerves.
And then I laughed because he was so nervous.
While I love my proposal story and feel like a night on the couch at home is the proposal story most fitting for me, he has asked that I make up any other story of how he asked.
So if you know Cory, you know, make him feel good — ask him about that time he proposed after skydiving or hiking to White Rocks or after a nice meal he cooked or under the stars. Definitely don’t mention the time he proposed as I was crying about a tough week.
Like I said, I have a lot to catch you all up on — my puppy that I thought was rabid for a while, the house we bought in about two days, the time I thought my leg was being cut off and turned out it was a jellyfish sting and of course I hope you all share with me as well, as I miss hearing from you, chatting about life and being in the loop.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
