Hello, my name is Logan Paugh. I am the new sports editor for the Sentinel-Echo, and the Times-Tribune. I am a class of 2022 graduate of North Laurel High School and the Laurel County Center for Innovation Media Program.
I am very excited to bring my talents and abilities to the community. I am very passionate about sports and the young athletes in the Tri-County area.
Growing up, I always had a passion for media, in fact, I still have records of me pretending to be on the news at a very young age. I started covering sports when I was 16 years old, as a sophomore in high school. At the time, I had ambitions, and set high standards. Now, three years later I am living up to those dreams and exceeding goals every day.
I can bring lots of enthusiasm and drive to this program. I am very grateful to have this position. I do have big shoes to fill as Les Dixon is one of my biggest mentors. He has helped me so much to get into the position I am in today.
I am 19 years old, and I am currently attending Somerset Community College to further my education in multimedia and journalism.
Like I said before, I am very excited to be here. I encourage you to contact me with any information regarding sports. You can contact me at lpaugh@sentinel-echo.com.
