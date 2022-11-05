Early voting began this week throughout the state, and you have a right to know that the Kentucky elections process is secure from tampering and that your vote is safe. The General Assembly is committed to protecting election integrity in Kentucky. Over the last few years, we have passed several laws to ensure election security and transparency, as well as make voting easier and more accessible in modern times.
Elections have been a target for manipulation throughout history, with stories of vote-buying and trading votes glorified in popular culture. In fact, historians share that colonial elections were often won by those who provided the most corn liquor to voters on Election Day. During the 2020 General Election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office received 14 complaints related to allegations of voter fraud. Of those 14 complaints, 11 were found to be unsubstantiated, one led to a guilty plea, one is still waiting to be tried in court, and one was referred to another agency. Since election security is so critical, if you see anything that concerns you, please contact the hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.
Of course, modern technology makes cheating easier and less easy to detect. As legislators, it is our duty to counter those advances in order to offer voters secure elections. Unfortunately, there is a great deal of misinformation being spread about all states, most of it by people more interested in making waves on social media than taking the time to educate themselves on the election processes of individual states. While other states may face election issues, our actions have received a great deal of positive praise and national recognition. These are just a few examples of the steps taken to underscore this effort.
Cleaned voter rolls: The names of more than 166,000 individuals ineligible to vote, including 136,000 deceased voters were purged from the system over the past several years. Others no longer live in Kentucky or are otherwise ineligible. This has been a major priority for the State Board of Elections and Secretary of State’s office. Additionally, the legislature approved several measures that provide additional layers of security for local elections.
Voting machines: No voting machine is connected to the internet, and the legislature passed a measure that made it a felony if one does so this spring. Each machine is designed to protect against tampering and manipulation. Votes are tabulated by the people of your community and the county board of elections. Additionally, all county clerks are required to switch to paper ballots by 2024. The legislature appropriated $25 million this year to update all voting machines in the Commonwealth to read and accept paper ballots.
Reforms to the state’s mail-in ballot system: State law prohibits ballot harvesting by barring people from collecting mail-in absentee ballots. We have also doubled the number of counties that are audited and now require surveillance cameras to be used to ensure the security of ballots in storage. However, it is easier to request and track absentee ballots. Voters must request a mail-in absentee ballot 14 days before an election.
Kentucky elections are free, fair, and transparent: A new measure this year requires all costs and expenses related to election administration be paid for with public funds. It also prohibits a state government employee from accepting anything of value to assist with election administration unless entered into a lawful contract.
Requiring identification: While two years old already, the legislature also approved legislation that requires individuals to present photo identification when they vote. Acceptable forms of identification include a Kentucky driver’s license or any military, college and Kentucky government IDs. While opponents of this measure claimed it might prevent some Kentuckians from voting, we made it easier to get an ID card since voters can get a free, state-issued ID card if they are at least 18 years old.
In Person Voting Options Expanded: we expanded access to in-person voting. Kentuckians now have ten days to vote early in person, and voters can do so on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before an election. As political tensions continue to rise and several key elections are on the horizon, Kentucky voters should feel at ease casting their votes thanks to increased overall election security throughout our Commonwealth.
As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.