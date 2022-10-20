Dear Editor,
A heartfelt THANK YOU to my wonderful patients who trusted their life to my care. Thank you for making me a part of your family and allow ing me to share your good and bad days. May God bless you all with good health and happiness. Thanks also to the wonderful physician community, my peers, who trusted my care enough, to send me their patients.
My heartfelt gratitude towards towards my wonderful staff for the last 34 years who looked past my rants and my incessant demands on their time so that I could be a better doctor and human being!
Please put in a few words of prayer for me and my family. I leave Kentucky with a very heavy heart. Forever a WILDCAT!!
“Chatt”
Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee
