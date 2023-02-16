London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight...perhaps a rumble of thunder. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight...perhaps a rumble of thunder. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.