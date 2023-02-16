To the Editor:
Last month, I was one of hundreds of volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego.
Eight leadership volunteers from the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter served as delegates at the conference. It was energizing to meet other volunteers actively working to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the organization’s success.
Our volunteer work supports the more than 75,000 Kentuckians living with Alzheimer’s and their families. I serve on the committee for the Southeast KY Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held annually in the London/Corbin area. I am proud to help steer this event, raising critical awareness and funds so that we can end this disease once and for all.
This year’s Community Leadership Summit was meaningful to me because I know what it’s like to lose a loved one to dementia. My family’s experience, as well as my experience in my professional life at VNA Health at Home, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, drives me to help make sure no one walks this journey alone. The conference gave me a new appreciation for all the ways volunteers in Kentucky can support individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s.
I look forward to doing my part, but more help is needed. I invite other residents in our community to join me in fighting this devastating disease. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.
Angila Stephenson
London, KY
