Dear Editor:
This holiday season I’m reminded of words of Mother Teresa, who said, “It’s not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts.” These words guide Volunteers of America’s (VOA) mission through the holidays, and every day, to build more hopeful futures for the people who count on us.
We are supporting 13 women and over 16 children at Freedom House – our recovery program in Burning Springs for pregnant and parenting women. These moms are working hard to create healthy, hopeful lives for themselves and their families and the holidays are a time to take a moment away from their challenges and focus on celebrating the progress they are making.
Ashleigh and her baby, Willow came to us struggling with substance use disorder. She was determined to take back her life and provide a better future for Willow, but she couldn’t do it alone – and with VOA’s services she didn’t have to. At Ashleigh’s time of greatest need, VOA was able to provide the support – and love – that was essential to her recovery journey. With the help of Freedom House’s team of clinical therapists and peer support specialists, Ashleigh is continuing to work hard every day to maintain her sobriety.
We are called to make the holiday season joyous for families like Ashleigh’s and everyone we serve. Our Hope for the Holidays campaign makes this possible. Every item we collect during December will go directly to our VOA families.
Our partners at Dollar General and Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place help us make our Hope for the Holidays campaign possible. With their help and generous donations from our compassionate supporters throughout the community, we will provide our families with everything they need to continue their progress toward a life they deserve.
We would love your support for this campaign. Will you visit www.voamid.org/holidays to learn how you can join our efforts?
The life-changing work VOA accomplishes would not be possible without community support. Taking a moment to spread joy at the holidays is such an important way to let families know that they are on the right path and a better future is ahead. Thank you for all you continue to do to support VOA and those we serve.
Jennifer Hancock
VOA President and CEO
