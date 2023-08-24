To the Editor,
Teacher Shortage? Make teaching interesting!
People ask radio, newspapers and TV to put forth:
1. Why I became a teacher, a month or so.
2. Why I want to be a teacher, a month or so.
3. Interesting teacher stories, a month or two.
4. The benefits of being a teacher by teachers and former teachers, a month or so.
Optional: Limit words to about 240; double space; and make three paragraphs, preferably.
Joseph Armstrong
Bardstown, KY 40004
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.