To the Editor,

Teacher Shortage? Make teaching interesting!

People ask radio, newspapers and TV to put forth:

1. Why I became a teacher, a month or so.

2. Why I want to be a teacher, a month or so.

3. Interesting teacher stories, a month or two.

4. The benefits of being a teacher by teachers and former teachers, a month or so.

Optional: Limit words to about 240; double space; and make three paragraphs, preferably.

Joseph Armstrong

Bardstown, KY 40004

