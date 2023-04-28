Sentinel logo

To the editor,

I participated in the Red Bud Ride bicycle event on April 22. This was my first time on this event and it was great. I would like to commend the organizers and all of the volunteers who made this event a success. Every rest stop was well stocked, the route was well-marked and the scenery was fantastic beautiful Kentucky at its best. I talked to riders who came from as far as Michigan, everyone seemed to be enjoying the event. I ate in a local restaurant after the ride and left with a very positive impression of Laurel County. Thanks to all for the hospitality. See you next year!

Dave Cooper

Lexington, KY 40505

