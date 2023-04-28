To the editor,
I participated in the Red Bud Ride bicycle event on April 22. This was my first time on this event and it was great. I would like to commend the organizers and all of the volunteers who made this event a success. Every rest stop was well stocked, the route was well-marked and the scenery was fantastic beautiful Kentucky at its best. I talked to riders who came from as far as Michigan, everyone seemed to be enjoying the event. I ate in a local restaurant after the ride and left with a very positive impression of Laurel County. Thanks to all for the hospitality. See you next year!
Dave Cooper
Lexington, KY 40505
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.