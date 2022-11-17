Dear Editor,
It was nice to see the article about Laurel County adopting the Imagination Library program for the children of Laurel County.
It is a big commitment, both because of the number of children that we will reach, and also because of the cost.
I would like to point out, though, that the Chamber wouldn’t have been able to do this without some help. Back when this was in the planning stages, they approached the Rotary Club of London to ask if we were interested in partnering on the project.
We had considered doing this several years ago, but found we couldn’t afford to financially.
However, co-partnering is within our capabilities, so we voted to become participants in this worthy project. As the program gets underway, we hope that other organizations or individuals will also become part of this endeavor.
Sincerely,
Catherine Ruby
London, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.