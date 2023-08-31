My son recently noticed that McD had charged a sales tax on the restaurant tax on our receipt. This got me to enquire into how that could be legal. It took me several hours to uncover the facts. I discovered that all the restaurants I have checked so far itemize the tax as one paid by customers. Some even include it as a sales tax. However unlike sales tax, the restaurant tax is not the legal responsibility of customers. Technically it is not even a “restaurant” tax. It is legally called a license tax required to be paid by the restaurant. Restaurants itemize their reimbursement of the license tax as a tax paid by customers instead of a surcharge.
It is understandable that restaurants want to recoup their tax money, but it is deceptive to lead customers to believe the city is taxing the purchaser. Businesses are required by law to collect sales tax because that tax is levied on purchasers. They even get a portion of that tax money for collecting it. The license tax is not levied against customers for the city. They add it to the sale which is why it is taxed as a sales tax.
The information I found leads me to another question. Can a restaurant include its other personal tax liabilities or even business losses as a tax on their receipts? That way they could recoup other losses and deceive their customers into thinking they are paying a tax.
Interestingly, the restaurants that combine their license tax into the sales tax are violating Kentucky law which requires sales tax to be itemized separately on sales receipts.
See:
103 KAR 27:220. Restaurant transactions
139.210 Retailer’s powers to collect from purchaser; separate display of tax; retailers that provide road and travel services; taxes collected constitute debt to Commonwealth
139.570 Reimbursement of seller’s collection costs
Larry Bailey
London, KY 40744
