To the Editor:
When thinking or speaking of American Patriots, my thoughts always turn to the men and women I served with in uniform. That is natural because that is from my experience of twenty-four years of active duty service.
I realize, however, that citizens can be patriots without serving in uniform. This includes but is not limited to the family’s of active-duty military personnel.
The real test of patriotism is how well the average citizen understands and follows the United States Constitution. The test most people face is the first amendment of the Bill of Rights. The first amendment states:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
I interpret this to mean that a patriotic citizen can listen to opposing viewpoints without slandering or libeling the speaker. The patriotic citizen can answer opposing viewpoints with rancor or shouting. They can accept another person’s beliefs without agreeing with them but also without attacking the person.
There are many subjects that are polarizing people today. Unfortunately, this polarization is being promoted by people in leadership or communication positions.
We, as patriotic citizens, need to educate ourselves so that we do not have to rely on talking heads’ opinions. We need to be able to listen without anger, respond without rancor and support our neighbors and community.
The forces that attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, would like to see our citizens arguing and hating each other. We must and can prove that we are better than that.
Charles E. Hayes
London, KY
