On page 9A of the June 28, 2023, issue of The Sentinel-Echo, the paper reported Mayor Weddle “said the Historical Society is interested in purchasing the City Hall building.”
Laurel County has at least seven groups interested in historical preservation. I do not know to which group Mayor Weddle was referring, but it is NOT the Laurel County Historical Society, which is located at 310 West 3rd Street in the old Health Department building.
I am President of the Laurel County Historical Society. This subject has never been discussed at our meetings and I knew nothing about it until I was informed by a reader of the paper. If you have any questions about this please contact Mayor Weddle for clarification.
Sincerely,
Renee Beets
Laurel County Historical Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.