Dear Editor,
I would like to thank The Sentinel Echo for the Voter Guide published on October 19, 2022. As a candidate for London City Council an unbiased election information source is critical to help voters make their decisions. However, I would like to clarify one item in their coverage of me and my campaign. The article stated: “Among his main concerns is what he calls the mismanagement of Levi Jackson Wilderness (Road) Park since it was received from the state.” Two years ago, the park was poorly managed. Since then, changes have been made in management of the park and the results have been nothing but positive. I would like to think my highlighting of the issues with the park in my previous campaign helped push those changes into action.
Thank you,
Justin Young
Candidate for London City Council
