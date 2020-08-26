I am a proud Democrat and am not afraid to identify myself with the party of FDR and Obama, but lately you'd think that I was part of some left wing, radical, crazy, bizarre group. Instead I belong to a compassionate, diverse, faithful and patriotic group of Americans who have always stood up for the little people, those often forgotten including our homeless veterans, homeless people in general, poor children and their parents, teachers, public servants and people in our service industry.
Recently I've been called a lot of names and have actually been shunned for being a Democrat. Here are two instances. Last fall, I was sign waving before the election. A pickup truck approached, slowed down, and a young man rolled down his window and yelled, "Baby killer!" I was stunned, shocked. I mumbled something to the effect of "You don't know me or my beliefs!" but by the time the last word was out of my mouth he'd already zoomed off. Another time, a young woman I knew came up and hugged me. A mutual friend standing by said to her, "You know she's a Democrat." Upon hearing that, the young woman backed away in horror as if she had hugged something horrible and vile. That too shocked me. I said something like, "But I'm a nice person."
The virtual sermon I watched Sunday was entitled Forgiveness. I realized I hadn't truly forgiven those two people for their name calling so during a prayer I forgave both of them.
Let's be kind and not participate in name calling.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer
Barbourville
