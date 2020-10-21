State Representative Robert Goforth sent a campaign mailer from an unlikely endorser this week--the woman he allegedly assaulted.
Goforth is currently facing criminal trial for allegedly attacking his wife Ashley Goforth in April. A Laurel County grand jury indicted him in September on charges of strangulation and assault.
The mailer, purportedly from Ashley Goforth and printed to imitate handwriting, asks folks to consider voting for the man she told police attacked her.
Kentucky for Strong Families condemns this shameful and manipulative move by Robert Goforth. We condemn this kind of behavior from Robert Goforths everywhere.
Kentucky deserves a representative who solves problems with honor.
Rebecca Blankenship
Kentucky for Strong Families
Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.