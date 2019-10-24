Dear Editor,
Has the Laurel County School Board and the Superintendent lost their minds? Nine hundred thousand dollars for fake grass? AstroTurf for the North Laurel football field.
I could not believe what I was reading when I saw the story recently published in your paper. To say this is frivolous spending is an understatement. I am sure they are more pressing needs where nearly a million dollars is to be spent on something that is completely unneeded. AstroTurf has a life span of 20 to 25 years, while this sounds like a long period of time, it isn’t. Sooner or later it will have to be replaced. To my knowledge different football shoes will have to be worn on AstroTurf, requiring football and soccer teams to invest in two pairs of shoes one for grass and one for AstroTurf. This requirement will also extend to any visiting football or soccer team as well.
I believe in the proper maintenance of our schools. I fully support athletic programs but wonder why it is always football or basketball? The swimming teams are totally neglected. I fully support swimming as a gym requirement. Swimming is a life saving skill, It is a collegiate sport where students can earn scholarships. Yet, it seems like the only sports of interest are sports with a ball.
North Laurel is slotted to be the first to get fake grass for the football field with South Laurel I am sure soon to follow. This will be close to a two million dollar expense to the tax payers of Laurel County. I am sure in time something will occur, buses will need maintenance, plumbing replaced any home owner knows you always have the unexpected to contend with. I would like to be in the room when the school board and superintendent will be scratching their collective heads when that unexpected expense does occur and they realize they flushed close to a million dollars down the tubes.
If this is responsible management of school funding, in times where teacher wages are low and retirement is uncertain. Any school official who supports this frivolous spending has no right to complain about their wages or retirement.
Sincerely
Darrell W. Peters
London
