Reference Sentinel-Echo’s Forum Letter to the Editor, Subject: “A salute to our firsts responders,” written by Mr. Garry McNabb, dated September 4, 2019.
We should use the 2019 state election and national election in 2020 to replace both the incumbents state and federal government representatives with individuals that are loyal to the U.S. Constitution. For example, two individuals from KY’s U.S. Washington Delegation are U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and U.S. Representative Harold Rogers must be replaced due to their “AYE” vote for the 1998 Iraq Liberation Act, an International Act of War and violation of the U.S. Constitution, that funded and directed the removal of the duly elected President of Iraq, Saddam Hussein.
For a long period, there is a petition, in New York’s Southern District, seeking a Grand Jury decision to reopen the 9/11 Investigation; whereas, honorable citizens should immediately contact their state and federal representatives demanding the petition go forward.
Moreover, the current Chief Executive Officer of the United States must be replaced as he is not a honorable representative of our great nation.
Billy Ray Wilson, Master Sergeant, USAF-Retired
London
