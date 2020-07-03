July 4, 2020 defenders of the U.S. Constitution, along with the Declaration of Independence, will be celebrated marking 244 years of freedom from the British Empire an the probability of equality for all citizens of the newly formed sovereign nation - the United States of America.
The United States was to be free of royalty, no wealthy families and/or individuals above the law, no dominant clergy and the states were to have state's rights above the authority of a federal government.
A federal government was authorized, representatives were part time officials, not 24/7 residents of the nation's capital; whereas, a federal government of the United States afforded a designated Head of State and the administrator of Congressional laws and policies to assure the prosperity and security of the Union.
The people were to be the government, guaranteed by our established form of government - a Constitutional Republic. The people would elect representatives to convene in the nation's capital the first Monday in December of each year to conduct present and future business and, at completion of their duties, would return to their home districts. Moreover, our founders allowed for the recall of Congress, should the need arise in a national emergency or the need for a Declaration of War, by the Chief Executive Officer of the United States - the President.
Unfortunately, in my opinion, over the past 244 years, greed, the lack of integrity, failure to defend the U.S. Constitution and sadly treason, demand the immediate replacement of our Declaration of Independence. The charges against King George were with merit, however, Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party have dishonored our great nation. We are one people. There are no hyphenated U.S. citizens legally in the United States nor is the United States a theocracy.
Speaking of a theocracy, the First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees one the right to worship but does not, repeat, does not give you the right to support through, what the mode, an entity that advocates the overthrow of all international governments, especially the United States. If you support a God of Abraham, then you are a traitor to the United States.
In closing, if you consider yourself to be a loyal citizen of the United States, you must vote the incumbents out of office on November 3, 2020.
Billy Ray Wilson
Master Sergeant, USAF - retired
London
