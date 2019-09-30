Reference Sentinel-Echo’s article “Bevin visit SLHS to sign Day of Prayer bill,” dated September 26, 2019.
Reference Christian Today Internet report, subject: “In UN Speech, Trump Announces New Religious Freed Initiatives,” dated September 26, 2019.
Reference First Amendment of the US Constitution – Freedom of Worship
Reference US government’s form of government – Constitutional Republic
Merriam-Webster’s definition of prayer: (1) the act or practice of praying to God of god kneeling in prayer; (2) an earnest request or wish; (3) an address (such as a petition) to God or a god in word or thought said a prayer for the success of the voyage.
As a loyal defender of the US Constitution, I do not care what you wish or from whom; however, I do take exception to those non-loyal citizens, in my opinion, that will not take the time and effort to research the advancements in science and factual history of the Middle East that dispel the GODS OF ABRAHAM, HEAVEN AND HELL.
I’m 76 years old and know not the years remaining; however, I would like future US citizens to have the opportunity to explore the world and learn we are the same people and international peace is possible.
Billy Ray Wilson, Master Sergeant, USAF – Retired
