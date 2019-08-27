To the Editor,
Some time back while dining at one of our restaurants, a couple from out of state remarked to me how pretty our Main Street was, stating that it was the prettiest one in all of their travels. Instantly my pride roses like the plumage of a tom-turkey at spring time. Of course I revealed all the many virtues of our city, oh yes, I paid for their lunch.
Now, let me say, I thanks and appreciate each and every one who has a hand in making our city beautiful, and trust we will keep it that way without defacing Main Street with beer joints, liquor stores, honky tonks, tattoo parlors and such.
I'm trusting our city council and others will keep our city (Main Street) as pretty as it is now.
I think most of our citizens (London and Laurel County) would say, "AMEN"!
E. Owen Edwards
London
