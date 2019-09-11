Dear Editor,
On behalf of the Laurel County Homecoming volunteers and committee members, we want to take the time to say "thank you" to the Laurel County community’s dedication and support. Founded in 1935, The Laurel County Homecoming is one of the oldest homecomings in Kentucky. The City of London, City of London Tourism, London-Laurel County Tourism, Grace Health, Pepsi of Corbin, Day Brother RV, Jackson Energy, and University of the Cumberlands collaborated as corporate sponsors. We are grateful for your continued support and we are looking forward to our future collaboration efforts.
Every day we were amazed by the number of local business owners who saw the importance of this heritage and tradition in Laurel County. Over 45 other businesses contributed financially or by in-kind donations to see the Laurel County Homecoming become sustainable and strengthened. Please follow our social media page on Facebook @LaurelCountyHomecoming to review all of the teamwork the Laurel County Homecoming accomplished.
The Honoree Banquet was a success by showcasing the dedicated of men and women who have set an example of hard work in our community. The musical entertainment over the four day event demonstrated the amazing talent we have in our own backyard. The Laurel County Homecoming Pageant confirmed that our youth in Laurel County has showcased leadership and professionalism. The Laurel County Homecoming Committee met last week in preparations for the 85th Annual Homecoming for 2020! We wanted to say "THANK YOU" to each individual and business that helped the Laurel County Homecoming.
Sincerely,
The Laurel County Homecoming Committee
