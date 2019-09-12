LETTER TO EDITOR: Laurel Village thankful for fishing opportunities

Laurel Village Assisted Living Community would like to take this time to recognize our London Utility Commission, along with Aquaculture Research Center, located in Frankfort, Kentucky and overseer of the London site operated by Ken Semmens, assistant professor in Aquaculture.
They have allowed our residents to come and enjoy some fishing during the spring and late summer months. Our residents are very excited because they are allowed to keep their fish, which allows them to share their catch with all of the other residents and employees by having a fish fry.
We also want to recognize James Poindexter for getting us involved in these outings. He is always there to help assist with our residents in any way he can to make their fishing experience as fun as possible.
Seeing the smile on their faces when they pull that first fish in makes it all worthwhile. We have residents that have spent a lifetime fishing and they love sharing this experience with the resident(s) that had never thought about going. This has allowed us to hear stories that we might not have heard before, about the big one that got away years ago, the big one that got away last week, or the big one they caught. We have been able to try new recipes for each fish fry as well all have our own way of cooking. Ha ha, yes this has truly been an adventure that we hope continues for years to come!
We hope our residents are able to continue these fishing opportunities as they have for the past two years. This is the perfect place for our residents to safely fish. The railings and sidewalks around the tanks make it easier for the residents to maneuver around with their walkers , wheelchairs and scooters.
Thank you to LUC and ARC, we wouldn't have these memories to share with our residents' families without you.
Laurel Village residents and employees
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.