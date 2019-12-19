Dear Editor,
Each year it seems we have more and more reason to give thanks to our community for the outpouring of support in feeding the hungry in our area. The paper featured several organizations that prepared meals or donated turkeys and /or food baskets to the many in need. The generosity of people inspires me. For the baskets distributed from St. William Church, the number of food items contributed by our schools was tremendous. The financial support and food donations of the United Way, One Main Financial, Hearthside Food Solutions, St. Joseph Hospital, Bimbo Bakery, and St. William Catholic Church provided for all the necessities for Thanksgiving Dinner for 420 families. Many people worked to put baskets together. Wayne Riley and work release from the jail picked up and delivered our 420 turkeys/turkey breasts. The School Resource personnel were here to assist those picking up baskets. Volunteers from Hearthside Food Solutions, St. Joseph Hospital, and One Main Financial brought food baskets to cars. Parishioners of St. William helped throughout the process with sorting, counting, and preparing and helping with food items for distribution. We give thanks for God’s many blessings. As we turn to Christmas celebrations, we welcome and acknowledge the presence of Christ in our midst. May his love and generosity touch your hearts this Christmas. A blessed Christmas to all of you.
The Thanksgiving Food Basket Committee
Sister Marge Manning, Jason Jones, LeeAnn Dearner, Wayne Riley, Angela Greenwood, Cindy Durham, and Bert Piper.
