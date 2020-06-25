I was appalled when London decided to close the gates to the fairgrounds. There have been so many families supporting the ball fields for 30 years. Jim Rose spent thousands to develop Scott Field. The Elza family built Elza Field for softball. Denver Jones ran the fairground for several things that brought money in London. Now a few city officials think they know what lots of the people want for the fairgrounds. Let's let the churches play ball there and many events are held there. City officials open your eyes.
Harold D. Jones
London
