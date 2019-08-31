Reference “Ending oppression includes for animals,” Sentinel-Echo Forum, August 28, 2019, written by Cody Nance demands a response.
At the outset, the U.S. form of government is a Constitutional Republic and, equally important, science has proven the Universe was formed through massive explosions known as the “Big Bang Theory.” Moreover, Kentucky Educational Television (KET) recently aired the formation of the Universe, Study of Saturn, and other scientific programs to educate Kentuckians and countrymen.
The answer to the writers question regarding an enlightened society is simple: the Hebrew Arab ethic group has been aggressors throughout the international community, especially in Palestine, based on their falsehood they were God’s Chosen People. The truth: no gods of Abraham or other gods have existed from the days the earth cooled and land mass arose from the waters and life began to evolve and continues to evolve.
Using the word “Nazis” as the writer did is an insult to the Germany people’s love for their country and their demand that Germany be the home of loyal Germans, not individuals of greed and religionism.
Oppression and wars will continue until loyal U.S. citizens elect members to the three branches of government, federal and state that have integrity and are loyal to the United States Constitution.
Billy Ray Wilson, Master Sergeant, USAF - Retired
London
