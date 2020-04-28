All Kentuckians have a part to play in “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak, whether it’s staying healthy at home or providing essential healthcare services.
Community pharmacists, like all healthcare workers, are first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working daily to provide quality, accessible and individualized care.
Community pharmacists work in all facets of healthcare: hospital, independent and chain pharmacies and for myself and my partner pharmacist, Dr. Kyle Harris, long-term care at Laurel Senior Living Communities.
Pharmacists have been authorized to order and administer COVID-19 tests.
When a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and approved, pharmacists and healthcare providers will mobilize quickly to administer the immunizations to community members. When medications are proven to be safe and effective in treating the virus, pharmacists will be on the frontlines dispensing these medications and educating the patient or their caregiver on correct use and monitoring. At Laurel Senior Living Communities, we will administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available (hopefully by late 2021) and Dr. Harris and I are monitoring the recommended CDC guidelines for medications and supportive care every day.
Despite the challenges, changes and uncertainty COVID-19 has brought, community pharmacists like Dr. Harris and myself are always here to help you. You have heard that our elders are the most at-risk population and that is true, especially since many of them have multiple co-morbid diseases. Everything you do at home and in the community helps us minimize their risk by keeping the community at large healthy. At Laurel Senior Living Communities, we praise our staff for going above the norm in keeping themselves healthy and able to come to work to care for our residents. We comply with all CDC guidelines for healthcare workers and our Infection Prevention Nurse works closely with the Laurel County Health Department to keep our residents safe and #healthyathome. We thank all the families of our residents who have #stayedhealthyathome entrusting us with the health and well-being of their loved ones as we have closed our doors to visitation during this unprecedented time. Our Administrators, Physicians, Nurses and Nursing Assistants, Pharmacists and every single staff member are doing everything we can to combat this pandemic and together, with our community, I’m confident that we will overcome this public health crisis.
Dr. Kimberly Sasser Croley and Dr. Kyle Harris
Clinical Pharmacists
Laurel Senior Living Communities
#TeamKentucky
