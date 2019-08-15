Reference to article “In God We Trust” written by Editor David Suddeath, Glasgow Daily Times, published in Sentinel-Echo’s Forum Section, August 12, 2019.
Kentucky’s requirement to post the slogan “In God We Trust” inside public school buildings was not unexpected as, in my opinion, legislatures did so to continue their tenure in Kentucky’s General Assembly. How else did the term end up on U.S. currency without Washington’s non-citizens?
Mr. Suddeath addressed early settlers seeking religious freedom; however, they came to establish their own religion based on their personal beliefs; others came to enrich themselves and adventure. One would think their search should cease before they destroy the United States as there are no GODS.
I found Mr. Suddeath’s understanding of Jesus’ death confusing; it was a Hebrew sect that arrested Jesus for blasphemy and took him before the Roman leader to be executed.
Our country’s Chief Executive Officer is a liar and members of Congress are so worried they will lose their seat in November 2020 if they impeach the non-loyal resident of the United States.
I’m sure M. Suddeath was taught to tell the truth throughout his life and to appease the placement of “In God We Trust” is appalling.
Billy Ray Wilson, Master Sergeant, USAF — Retired
London
