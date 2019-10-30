October 27, 2019, the Electoral College elected President of the United States announced murder of the co-founder of a Muslim group dedicated to establish a Muslim homeland in Iraq and Syria in response to the US sponsored Jewish Nation-State in Palestine confirming centuries old acts of murder and aggression in the name of a non-existing God. (The greatest international scam initiated by Hebrew aka Jews in world history.)
And, President Trump is going to increase the number of in the Syrian oil fields to assure Syria doesn’t recover its own oil. Moreover, the forces will be guarding Israel’s occupation of Syria Golan Heights where extremely large reservoirs of oil have been discovered and the Israeli government is engaged in recovering the oil.
Note: Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights is a violation of United Nations Resolution 242 from 1967 which is the same year, the Israeli Defense Forces attacked the USS Liberty on station in international waters resulting in the murder and wounding of U.S. military and civilians and the salvage of the Liberty. Every year, Kentucky newspapers, especially the Sentinel-Echo, honor those that serve in the military but one can be assured this Letter to the Editor will not be published.
Our country is the United States, not Israel, and, more important, NO GODS OF ABRAHAM.
Billy Ray Wilson, Master Sergeant, USAF-Retired
London
