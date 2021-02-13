I believe what he did not say is more important than what he did say. As it has been quoted before, “The devil is always in the details.” After reading his explanation and reasons for the proposed laws I looked up SB1 and SB2 and found what I believe should be considered before taking his word for it. I urge interested readers to find these bills online and read them, then weigh what he said and what the proposals say. Do not take my word, his word, or anyone else’s word. Just read and think for yourselves.
SB 2 would require purposed emergency executive orders to be made available for public comment and legislative review, posted on administrative websites, have public hearings, then the legislature would have power to amend or bar the order. (legiscan.com/KY/)
SB 1 would limit an executive order to 30 days and bar any further emergency executive orders by a governor on the same emergency. In effect, in any future crisis an emergency executive order enacted by any governor of Kentucky would only be good for 30 days. (legiscan.com/KY/)
Mr. Goforth asserted the new laws would bring our state statutes into order like other states are doing. He further cited Indiana as a reference to support his claims. I think it should be noted that Indiana has more than double our bad COVID-19 rates. He also claimed that the bills are not politically motivated.
However, I do not think any of those reasons or claims he made are as important as what the actual effects of those bills will be if signed into law. It is also very important to understand that these proposed laws would not just apply to Governor Beshear. They are not meant to expire after his term; therefore, they would bind any future governor of Kentucky regardless of his/her party. Thus, the laws would have effects far beyond now.
If SB2 becomes law, it would mean that a governor’s proposed emergency executive order would have to clear time-consuming steps then possibly be struck down before being issued. It would practically take weeks or months for an emergency order to be executed. Even then with SB1 it would only be a one-time thing because a governor could not issue another order on the same emergency. This could be detrimental to the health and welfare of the citizens of this state if an emergency became a double threat to our citizens. This would be like the nurses telling a doctor in the emergency room that he/she cannot take steps to save a patient's life until the proposed procedures are published in the newspapers, internet, and cleared in a public meeting.
The pandemic, as bad as it is, would be minor compared to some other possible emergencies. Consider an attack by terrorists on our communications and power grids. Or another pandemic with a disease that has as a transmission and death rate that could kill half of our population. Natural, and manmade disasters are inevitable, and the General Assembly wants to hamstring future governors from immediately responding.
On the other hand, we could put our trust in the General Assembly to “get-r-done" quickly enough to save us all. I personally do not trust a group of self-serving politicians to argue over what to do, when to do it, how to do it, and then get it done in time to be effective in an emergency. It does not take a genius to understand how long that would take. The General Assembly could not agree on picking their own noses without arguing about which arm, which hand, which finger to use, and which hole to stick it in. As a matter of fact, I would like to have heard Goforth tell us what THEY got done following the 30-day period of the first executive order issued by the governor during the pandemic.
But the politicians know what they are doing and how their laws will affect us. I will not go as far as to say they do not care about us, but I will say they care more about keeping their jobs and pushing the agendas of their parties.
If I am wrong, I challenge Representative Goforth to explain how the language in the documents mean something other than what it says.
Larry Bailey
Laurel County
