On behalf of FM 98.5 WJTE The Light of London's "Stocking Stuffers" campaign, I'd like to thank Jeremy and Sonia Collett and their staff at Finley's Fun Center, LaDonna and Kenny Lunsford of LaDonna's Catering, and Dorissa Dotson and every other family resources director in the Laurel County and East Bernstadt School Systems for helping us make Christmas bright for many of our children again this year.
A huge thanks to our sponsor families and businesses, Shaye North, Darin Sizemore and Lorena Schwartzkopf, Gina Williams, Elijah Jervis, Jeff and Renee Lewis, Carla Williams, James Blanton, Debbie Williams and Lonnie Helton, the staff of Tammy's Unique Hair Boutique, Todd Martin and his staff at Martin's Insurance Agency, Michelle Morris, Taylor Bowling, Keith Jervis and Kriston Jervis and their families at Shoe Inn Family Footwear, Melissa Bundy, Rhonda Hibbitts, Scout Bundy, Jazlyn Jervis, Sandy Johnson, Savannah Williford and Women of Worth, and Lonnie Abrams of Bella's Boutique.
Because of your generosity, we were able to show some much needed love to the folks who could really use it this season, especially in such a trying year.
How do you change the world? One heart at a time...
Very sincerely,
Kip Jervis
