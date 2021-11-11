WAF, Women in the Air Force, brought women into limited roles in the United States Air Force. In 1948 President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act. The act allowed women to serve directly in the military. In 1976 the WAF program ended when women were accepted on an equal basis with men.
One of those women was my sister-in-law Lena Stevens Bush, from Woodbine, Kentucky. Lena joined the WAFs in 1963 after graduating 3rd in her class of 195, from Knox Central High School, in Barbourville, Kentucky. In November 1963 Lena flew out of Louisville, Kentucky to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. While receiving basic training there Lena became a squad leader. She was soon off to Air Force bases in Alabama and Mississippi for medical training. March Air Force Base in Riverside, California was Lena’s final stop where she worked in the hospital. Lena says the best part of being a WAF, besides serving her country, was meeting people from all over the nation, learning their cultures and languages. Lena served in the WAFs until she was honorably discharged when she became pregnant which was the mandatory military policy for women in those days!
I thank Lena and all the women who have served all branches of the military. I also want to thank my other family members who have served in the military – my brother Wm. Lee Bush, Sr., USN corpsman; my nephews Carl Bush, Army; Russell Bush, USN; Joseph Evans, Marines; and my grandson Reily Van Diver who is currently serving in the Army.
A big thank you to all Veterans for your service!
Marjorie Van Diver
London
