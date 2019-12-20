Another WJTE Stocking Stuffers event is now in the books! It always warms my heart to see those kids tear into their gifts! This was a record year, as 65 children of all ages and from every part of Laurel County, benefited from the generosity of the sponsor families! And my goodness, if my sponsors didn't take it to the next level this year! It was awesome and it's had me stepping high ever since, due to all the smiles and happy faces! I wish everyone could see what I saw. This thing would make the Grinch's heart grow ten times bigger!
Thanks to Lonnie Abrams, Taylor Bowling, James Blanton, Steve and Michelle Morris, Jazlyn Jervis, Jeff and Renee Lewis, Heather Tabor & Salon 44, Sheriff John and Amy Root, Elijah Jervis, Dustin Lewis, Darin Sizemore, Sandy Mize-Johnson, Roger Lewis & First Trust Bank, Pam Hibbard, Phillip and Marylee Bridges, Debbie Williams and Lonnie Helton, Carla and Jason Williams, Keith and Kriston Jervis of Shoe Inn, Todd Martin and Wanda Evans of Martin's Insurance, Shaye North, Cassandra Sprinkles and the entire staff of Tammy's Unique Hair Boutique, and Gina Williams. Also thanks to Savannah and Jade Williams, MacKenzie and Clay & Carson Morris for helping serve the meal, and finally, no way I could do it without Jeremy and Sonia Collett and the staff of Finley's Fun Center, Dorissa Dotson at NLMS who helps me coordinate the game plan with all our schools' FRC's, as well as LaDonna and Kenny Lunsford who provide a delicious Holiday meal courtesy of LaDonna's Catering! Thanks again for blessing all these kids this Holiday Season! I hope yours is merrier and brighter because of it!
Kip Jervis
KJ MusicRadio Promotions
The Light of London LLC
