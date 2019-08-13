To the Editor,
Mr. Billy Ray Wilson is to be commended for standing up to his point of view, even though it’s obviously the minority view in Laurel County, Kentucky. I’m thankful he feels the freedom to do so. In many parts of our country I would be afraid to openly discuss mine.
He’s also to be commended for his service in our armed forces, I understand retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. I chose not to enter the military but instead entered the workforce in 1974.
He has every right also to refer to me, because of my belief in the 1611 King James Bible and the teachings contained in it, as a traitor to this country. That’s his right as an American citizen. He chooses, if I understand his words correctly, atheism.
As a Bible believer I believe each person must choose for themselves.
The thing I don’t understand is this. He has no ill feelings it seems in the fact that some of the Air Force pension he is deserving of is funded by traitors like myself. But then again, that’s the platform of his political leaders. — Give us your money…we’ll give back what you need.
Billy…have a nice day.
Charlie Smith
London
