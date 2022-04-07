Dear Editor,
April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month. According to RAINN, every 68 seconds someone in America is sexually assaulted and 80% of the time the perpetrator is someone who is known to the victim. Two-thirds of sexual assaults are not reported. Approximately 975 out of 1,000 perpetrators will walk free.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a 2020 study shows that nearly 17 out of 1,000 Kentucky children are abused, which is double the national average of 8.4. Child abuse reports decreased in 2020, however experts believe that this was pandemic related and not a true reduction in the number of child abuse cases.
When we look at these numbers, we must look internally to discover things that we all can do to prevent these types of interpersonal violence.
You may think that you are only one person and that there is nothing that just one person can do, but there are things that all of us can do to help make our part of the world a safer place. Our actions, big and small, have a ripple effect on those we influence. Modeling healthy behavior, addressing inappropriate conduct, addressing victim-blaming statements, and believing survivors are all ways that everyone can make a difference.
Become involved with your local agencies which address sexual assault and child abuse. Your Regional Rape Crisis Center is Cumberland River Victims Services. Follow them on Facebook to get more ideas on how to help prevent violence in your community, become involved with them, and learn about the services that they provide.
Cecelia White
Cumberland River Victims Services Administrative Director
