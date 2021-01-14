I was born and raised in Laurel County. Although I haven’t lived there since high school, I still have family there. The Sheriff and Jailer are upset with college players respectfully kneeling to protest systemic racism but not a Trump mob storming the nation's Capitol and in process killing two police officers. Trying to overturn an election and threatening our democracy! They both need to resign now. Flying a Trump flag and a confederate flag that is what they should be worried about. Go Wildcats. We don’t need their support.
Marilyn Cromer Compel
Ft Lauderdale, Florida
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.