I was born and raised in Laurel County. Although I haven’t lived there since high school, I still have family there. The Sheriff and Jailer are upset with college players respectfully kneeling to protest systemic racism but not a Trump mob storming the nation's Capitol and in process killing two police officers. Trying to overturn an election and threatening our democracy! They both need to resign now. Flying a Trump flag and a confederate flag that is what they should be worried about. Go Wildcats. We don’t need their support.

Marilyn Cromer Compel

Ft Lauderdale, Florida

