As I looked up
In the sky
I bowed my head
As I passed by
The sky was painted
In red and green
Christmas colors
You should have seen
In Heaven so fair
It will be seen
Why God chose the colors
Of red and green
In case you seen it
Oh what a mix
It was the year of our Lord
Two thousand and six
I wonder why
And someday I’ll know
Why Christmas colors
Are mixed with snow
Marilyn Love
East Bernstadt
“Message Received” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Love is a heartwarming compendium of poems that proclaim the omnipotence of God that bring enlightenment and salvation to humanity. The book is available at bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes or Barnes and Noble.
