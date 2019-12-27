As I looked up

In the sky

I bowed my head

As I passed by

The sky was painted

In red and green

Christmas colors

You should have seen

In Heaven so fair

It will be seen

Why God chose the colors

Of red and green

In case you seen it

Oh what a mix

It was the year of our Lord

Two thousand and six

I wonder why

And someday I’ll know

Why Christmas colors

Are mixed with snow

Marilyn Love

East Bernstadt

“Message Received” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Love is a heartwarming compendium of poems that proclaim the omnipotence of God that bring enlightenment and salvation to humanity. The book is available at bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes or Barnes and Noble.

