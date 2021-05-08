April 30, 2021, an ACLU 50-state survey arrived asking the same questions I've answered multiple times over the decades without our country realizing a resolution of a single critical ACLU questions. Unfortunately, the ACLU has never, to my knowledge, addressed the source of all our country's problems which are the members of the three federal branches of the US government; the majority lack integrity and are, in fact, criminals.
Every employee of the federal government, at employment, swear an oath to defend the US Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Moreover, the purpose of employment is to assure the economic and physical security of the United States and, for members of Congress, states send delegations to the national capital to assure the federal government does not violate state's rights and obey the US Constitution to act as jurors in the impeachment of federals officials. As jurors, members of Congress are the people's representatives, not members of a political party. Kentucky's Republican Washington delegation violated their sworn oaths.
Enforce the Constitution.
Billy Ray Wilson
London
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.