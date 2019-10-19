Dear Editor,
On October 9, 2019, the country lost a national treasure. She was just a humble country woman so it wasn't on the national news nor was it in any major newspaper, but the country lost a national treasure nonetheless.
Her name was Elsie House and she was one of the sweetest, humblest people I have ever known. Though there was a lot of tragedy in her early life, with the grace of God, she never let it make her bitter or hard hearted. She was born on one side of a small creek where she lived her early life and died just across the creek from her birthplace where she had lived the rest of her life. She had a beautiful soul.
She lived her life the way she wanted. That was her choice. She also died the way she wanted and that was her family's choice in spite of the hardship it made in their lives. They are to be commended. There are not enough words to tell them how much we loved their mother, but our love for her pales in comparison to their love for her her. I don't know how to tell them how much we love them either.
Yes, the country has lost a national treasure though it wasn't on the news nor in a major newspaper, but it is so nonetheless.
Deborah Gaines
East Bernstadt
