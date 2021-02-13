It has been my experience that the vast majority of Americans, the vast majority of Kentuckians and most of the people in the Tri-County area are fair and honest. Good people who believe that everyone should have an opportunity to advance as far as their intelligence, skill and ability allows. Good people who recognize and honor military service and veterans. As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, I would like to comment on a man who tried to place himself between General George Washington and danger, placing himself in more danger in the process.
In a sense, it is appropriate that February contains both Presidents Day and honors Black History Month.
It is also the month that George Washington who led the struggle for our country’s independence from Great Britain and Abraham Lincoln whose presidency led to the end of slavery was born. George Washington was a fitting hero to lead our country to independence. On numerous occasions, his horse had to be grabbed and pulled off battlefields because his aides felt he put himself in too much danger.
Every time that George Washington rode toward danger, William Lee was either beside him or (more likely) between Washington and danger. At the Battle of Brooklyn, at Trenton, at Princeton, at Monmouth, at Yorktown and other battles or fights, William Lee was there trying to protect General George Washington.
George Washington’s willingness to submit to civilian authority, his patience and his wisdom deserve to be recognized and remembered. Let us make sure that we also remember the dedication and bravery of William Lee, his African servant/slave. Thank you, George Washington and thank you, William Lee.
Charles E. Hayes
London
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.