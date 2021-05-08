Dear editor,
Allow me to present a few lines praising the youth of the Tri-County area. I haven't encountered all of them, but I can firmly state that the students associated with the three JROTC (North Laurel, South Laurel and Corbin high schools) units and the Boy Scouts of London Troop 572 have proven to be hard-working people and good citizens.
When you see flags at the A.R. Dyche Cemetery and Locust Grove Cemetery on Memorial Day, it is because the Boy Scouts of Troop 572 placed them there.
The JROTC young people are a great part of the Memorial Day service at Locust Grove. These young people have helped local Disabled American Veterans chapters, and I am here to tell you their help is very appreciated..
Please allow me to use this forum to publicly commend and thank these young people. Allow me to add that I realize the adults who guide these young people are hidden heroes of our community. A sincere thank you to the adults who lead and guide them.
Joe McCartney
Commander, Keavy chapter DAV
