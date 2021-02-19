Dear Editor:
Recently I retired as Executive Director of the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association. A position that I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. Prior to assuming that position, I had twice been elected Powell County Judge Executive and also served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
During my time in all these posts, I worked with many dedicated men and women serving their communities. I have also witnessed a few who were not well suited for the public trust they possessed.
Working with County Attorneys this past decade, I have first-hand, up-close, professional experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities. In addition to their prosecutorial duties, they serve as legal advisors to the county government and other local officials.
I felt compelled to write this letter to voice my thoughts on J. L. Albright. The residents of Laurel County are fortunate to have a man of his stature serving as County Attorney. I know firsthand from working with J. L. that he has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor. This has earned J. L. the well-deserved respect of his colleagues across Kentucky.
I am not alone in having this view about J. L. and his accomplishments and commitment as County Attorney. Over the years, he has been active with the Kentucky County Attorneys Association and, when ask by the Executive Board, J. L. has demonstrated an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues. On matters concerning public safety, or providing programs that serve working families, we could always count on him to give his full support. J. L. has served in several positions with the County Attorneys Association and as a board member of the Kentucky Association of Counties. It is no surprise that state officials have sought out J. L. for counsel many times
When it comes to serving his community and state, J. L. is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know. As I leave public service, I want to say it has been an honor to have had this opportunity of working with J. L. Albright. I know he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Laurel County and entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington, KY
